Health Due attention paid to treatment of COVID-19 patients with malaria Medical workers are paying due regard to the treatment of a number of COVID-19 patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases who are also suffering from malaria.

Health Deputy Health Minister: anti-body testing to discover infections Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said on August 5 that the current goal is to step up anti-body testing to discover COVID-19 infection cases in the community.

Health Vietnam confirms ninth COVID-19-related death A 67-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 linked with the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang has been confirmed dead, marking the ninth COVID-19-related fatality in Vietnam so far.