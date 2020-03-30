Vietnam confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total now at 203
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Nine people were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 pandemic on March 30 evening, raising the total number of cases in Vietnam to 203.
Among the new patients, seven, aged 41, 34, 53, 57, 61, 23 and 57, are female employees of Truong Sinh Ltd., Co and work at the canteen of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.
Another patient is a 41-year-old man in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Thanh Oai who visited the centre for tropical diseases of the Bach Mai Hospital on March 12 and tested positive for the virus on March 29.
All of the eight patients are under treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district, and in stable health condition.
The other is a 35-year-old Vietnamese woman who boarded flight TK162 from Greece after transiting in Turkey to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.
Upon entry, she was sent to a concentrated quarantine facility in Nha Be district in the city. Her samples, sent to the city's Hospital for Tropical Diseases on March 27, were confirmed positive.
She is being treated at the hospital for COVID-19 in Can Gio district, HCM City./.