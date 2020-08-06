Health workers take samples for testing COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

A 67-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 linked with the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang has been confirmed dead, marking the ninth COVID-19-related fatality in Vietnam so far.Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on August 6 said the patient is a resident in Quang Nam province that borders Da Nang city.The patient had been suffering from chronic kidney disease, lupus, diabetes and fungal blood infection. She was brought to the Da Nang Hospital for emergency aid on July 18, according to Son.Later she was transferred to the Family Hospital in Da Nang and stayed there until July 31.On August 2, she tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and was sent back to the Da Nang Hospital.The next day, she lost consciousness, suffered ulceration at her arm and leg along with slight difficulty breathing.On August 4, she was put on a ventilator.On August 6, she fell into deep coma and gradually lost heartbeat. She eventually died at 1:30.The woman was diagnosed to die of pneumonia, respiratory failure in patients with chronic adrenal insufficiency, Type 2 diabetes and COVID-19, according to the health official.The previous eight fatalities are aged between 53 and 86. All of them are either residents in Quang Nam or Da Nang and had suffered chronic diseases such as cancer, chronic renal failure and diabetes before getting infected./.