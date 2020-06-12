Vietnam confirms no new COVID-19 cases on June 12 morning
Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 cases were reported on June 12 morning, meaning Vietnam remained clear of community transmission for 57 consecutive days, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the 332 cases confirmed so far in the country, 192 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
A total of 321 patients or 96.7 percent of all cases have recovered and there have been zero fatalities.
Of the 11 active patients, three have tested negative for the coronavirus once and two at least twice.
Some 9,226 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are currently under quarantine across the country.
The British pilot, known as Patient No. 91, has regained consciousness and shown health improvements. /.