Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed one more COVID-19 case from 6am to 6pm on November 12, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



The 23-year-old female patient is a Hungarian expert. After arriving at Van Don international airport in Quang Ninh on October 29 on Flight LO9001 from India, she was immediately put under quarantine.



Her second test on November 12 showed that she is positive to SAR-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 disease.



She is now under treatment at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh.



As of November 12 evening, Vietnam recorded a total of 1,253 infection cases, 691 of them are locally transmitted.



From July 25, there were 551 cases in 15 cities and provinces, including 389 in Da Nang, 96 in Quang Nam, 16 in Hai Duong, 11 in Hanoi, 8 in Ho Chi Minh City, 7 in Quang Tri, 6 in Bac Giang, 5 in Quang Ngai, 4 in Lang Son, 3 in Dak Lak, 2 in Dong Nai, and one in Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa each.



Vietnam has gone through 71 days without community infection cases.



The same day, two patients were given all-clear from the virus, raising the total number of recovered patients to 1,093.



Among patients under treatment at medical establishments, 23 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 13 twice and 11 thrice. There were 35 deaths related to COVID-19 due to serious underlying diseases.



As many as 15,540 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, 217 of them are in hospitals, 14,334 at other establishments and 989 at homes./.