The new cases include a 58-year-old man from the UK who was on Flight VN0054 together with a number of other passengers who have tested positive for the disease.

The others are a Vietnamese girl, who returned to Vietnam from London and a Vietnamese woman who flew from Washington to Vietnam, with a stopover in Qatar Airport.

Of the 34 cases, 16 had been discharged from hospital after their complete recovery. The latest cases are being in quarantine./.

VNA