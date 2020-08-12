Vietnam confirms three new COVID-19 cases on August 12 morning
Vietnamese citizens returning from other countries and territories are put under medical supervision and quarantine upon arrival (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported three more COVID-19 cases on August 12 morning, taking the national total to 866, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patients are imported cases who returned from Japan on flight VN331 which landed at Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 10. They have been put under quarantine in the northern city of Hai Phong upon arrival.
Vietnam has to date recorded 866 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January. Of those, 321 returned to Vietnam from other countries and territories.
Of the total number of people who have contracted the virus, 399 or 46.1 percent have made full recovery, and there have been 16 deaths so far.
Among those being treated, 10 have tested negative once and 51 others at least twice.
As many as 134,248 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide, including 5,365 at hospitals, 24,180 at other concentrated quarantine facilities and 104,703 at their accommodations./.