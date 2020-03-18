A 36-year-old man, who recently went on a trip to Malaysia, was confirmed as the 67th infection of the SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam.

He and the 61st case of COVID-19 went to Malaysia on February 27 and returned to Vietnam on March 4 on Flight VJ826 from Malaysia to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

The man is currently undergoing treatment at the General Hospital of Ninh Thuan province.

The Ministry of Health on March 18 noon announced the 68th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a 41-year-old US citizen living in the central city of Da Nang.

Of the total 68 patients, 16 have fully recovered./.

VNA