Health Vietnam confirms five new COVID-19 cases Vietnam reported five new COVID-19 caseson August 8 morning, including three community cases relating to Da Nang city and two imported.

Health Vietnam confirms 34 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam confirmed 34 more COVID-19 infection cases as of 6pm on August 7, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19 Hanoi has announced a plan to carry out large-scale real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests starting from August 7 on local people who arrived home from COVID-19 hotspot Da Nang between July 15 and 29.

Health Infographic Vietnam reports three new community COVID-19 cases Three more coronavirus infections were confirmed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 7 morning, lifting the national tally to 750.