Spraying disinfectants in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in the central city of Da Nang and the southern province of Binh Duong from 6am-6pm on August 29, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The 20-year-old man in Binh Duong was put under quarantine following his arrival at Tan Son Nhat airport on the flight VN5063 from Germany on August 27. A day later, he tested positive for the virus and is being treated at the provincial general hospital.



Meanwhile, the 55-year-old man in Da Nang tested negative for the virus on August 14 at Hospital 199 but positive on August 28. Earlier, he was treated at Da Nang Hospital from July 23 to August 13.



Vietnam has so far recorded 1,040 infections, including 690 locally-transmitted ones. Of which, 550 have been related to the Da Nang outbreak since July 25.



Also on August 29, 14 patients were given all-clear from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 677. There have been 32 deaths from the disease so far.



Among patients under treatment at medical establishments, 45 tested negative once, 51 others twice and 28 the third time.



As many as 61,100 who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 1,363 at hospitals, 16,899 at other concentrated facilities and 42,838 at homes.



Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, the ministries of health and information and communications urged residents to install Bluezone app to receive infection risk warnings./.