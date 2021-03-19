Politics Top legislator works with Kien Giang on election preparations National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has required the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to arrange forces to keep a close watch on border trails and crossings, in a bid to maintain security, order, and safety and curb the spread of COVID-19, especially before and during the upcoming elections.

Politics Hanoi leader welcomes US, RoK ambassadors Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on March 19 received US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink.

Politics PM hosts Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association delegation Representatives from the Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association (VASEAN) have asked for stronger support from the Government and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the business community to overcome difficulties brought about by COVID-19 pandemic and recover and expand production, during a meeting with the PM in Hanoi on March 18.

Politics More cases put under supervision of central anti-corruption steering committee Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting on March 18 of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, to look into the handling of a number of cases that are under the supervision of the committee since its 19th session.