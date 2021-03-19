Vietnam congratulates Lao Party on 66th founding anniversary
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on March 19 headed a delegation to the headquarters of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, on the occasion of the 66th founding anniversary of the Lao Party (March 22).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on March 19 headed a delegation to the headquarters of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, on the occasion of the 66th founding anniversary of the Lao Party (March 22). (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on March 19 headed a delegation to the headquarters of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, on the occasion of the 66th founding anniversary of the Lao Party (March 22).
At the reception, head of the Lao Commission for External Relations Somdy Bounkhoun said the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the LPRP have shared an origin and a historical mission of leading people in the struggles for national liberation and the cause of national construction. He rejoiced at the developments of the cooperation and friendship between the two Parties, States, and peoples.
The Lao official described the Vietnamese side’s congratulations as a vivid demonstration of the solidarity and close ties between the two nations, and attributed Laos’ achievements to Vietnam’s whole-hearted support.
The Lao Party, State, and people will make all-out efforts to consolidate and tighten the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two sides, he pledged.
Ambassador Hung expressed his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will reap greater achievements in national construction and development.
He also affirmed that Vietnam has consistently preserved and cultivated the bilateral relationship.
Under the leadership of the CPV and the LPRP, the two countries will together overcome the challenges and reach their socio-economic development targets, he believed./.