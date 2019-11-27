Vietnam congratulates Laos on 44th National Day
Chargé d' affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Nguyen Thanh Tung led a delegation to visit the Lao Foreign Ministry and the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee to extend congratulations on the country’s 44th National Day (December 2,1975-2019).
At the meeting with representatives from the Lao Foreign Ministry (Source: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Chargé d' affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Nguyen Thanh Tung led a delegation to visit the Lao Foreign Ministry and the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee to extend congratulations on the country’s 44th National Day (December 2,1975-2019).
The chargé d' affaires handed over congratulatory letters of Vietnamese leaders to Lao leaders, and messages of greetings from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh and Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan to Lao FM Saleumxay Kommasith and head of the External Relations Commission of the LPRP Central Committee Sounthone Xayachack.
Tung highlighted the strong development of the Vietnam – Laos relations in a practical and effective manner, saying that it brings great benefits to the two countries’ people.
He congratulated the Lao Party, Government and people on their great achievements in the last 44 years, noting that under the leadership of the LPRP, the country has maintained political stability and high economic growth, and improved it position in the international arena.
Deputy head of the External Relations Commission of the LPRP Central Committee Somphone Sichaleun and Deputy FM Thongsavanh Phomvihane affirmed that the Lao Party, State and people always remember the timely and valuable support from Vietnam for Laos during its national liberation struggle in the past as well as the national construction and development at present.
The Lao side committed to working closely with the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos to prepare for visits by the two countries’ leaders in the time to come, especially events to mark the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos./.