Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Director of the Vietnam People’s Army’s General Department of Politics, extended congratulations to Laos over the 70th founding anniversary of its People’s Army while visiting the Lao Embassy in Hanoi on January 16.On behalf of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence, Nghia congratulated Lao Ambassador Thongsavanh Phomvihane and the military attaché on the occasion, and conveyed messages of congratulations to the leaders of the Lao Ministry of Defence, and its People’s Army officers and staff.As Vietnam considers occasions of this sort as one of the large national celebrations, a wide range of activities have been organised to popularise the special friendship between the two armies and peoples to the younger generations, he stressed.For his part, the Lao diplomat thanked Nghia for his congratulations, and affirmed that he will do his utmost to develop and treasure the traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two armies and peoples. –VNA