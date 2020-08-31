Politics Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA The National Assembly of Vietnam, as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, has taken initiative in organising activities of AIPA in suitable forms, despite the complexity of COVID-19.

Politics Vietnam, Ukraine promote ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine and the Ukraine – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group on August 28 held a symposium discussing the prospect of bilateral ties, with a focus on economic and trade links as the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect on August 1.

Politics Vietnam-Venezuela cultural exchange marks Vietnam’s 75th National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela organised a cultural exchange programme in Caracas on August 28 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Politics National Day marked in France, Russia, Laos The Vietnamese Embassy in France on August 28 held a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and the country's diplomatic sector.