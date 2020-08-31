Vietnam congratulates Malaysia on 63rd National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese leaders have offered congratulations to Malaysia on the latter’s 63rd National Day (August 31).
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a congratulatory message to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) of Malaysia, Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended congratulations to his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin.
On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent greetings to Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein./.
