Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

– An inter-sectoral conference was held in Hanoi on July 18 to review preparation works of the deployment of the level-2 field hospital No.2 to replace the No.1 and a sapper company, and consider the possibility of sending the civil force to join the United Nations’ peacekeeping activities.Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung said that the level-2 field hospital No.2 will have 63 staff members and seven reserves, including 10 women.All training activities related to military affairs, foreign language, logistics, medical and peacekeeping knowledge have been completed basically, Phung stated.The sapper company will have 319 members, including 19 reserves. Training works have been carried out concertedly.Vietnam first joined the UN peacekeeping missions in 2014 with the establishment of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations of the Ministry of Defence and the dispatch of the first two officers to the UN Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan.After five years, Vietnam deployed 100 officers, including 12 women, to the UN’s two peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central African Republic.Speaking at the conference, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh asked relevant units to fulfil tasks and ensure safety.The hand-over between the level-2 field hospitals No.2 and No.1 should be implemented seriously and on schedule to avoid interrupting hospital operation.He requested the Foreign Ministry to coordinate with the Defence Ministry to organise peacekeeping drills for sappers, considering it one of activities for the year that Vietnam serves as a non-permanent member at the UN Security Council.-VNA