Vietnam considers setting up renewable energy centre
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has been asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and relevant ministries and sectors to conduct research for setting up a renewable energy centre in the coming time.
The centre is hoped to serve human resources training and technology transfer, and share legal experience and national governance in adapting to climate change.
According to a notice issued by the Government Office on the conclusion of the Prime Minister at the 2nd meeting of the National Steering Committee on implementing Vietnam's commitment at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK in November last year, member ministries and sectors of the Steering Committee need to continue to urgently and effectively implement key programmes and tasks concluded by the Prime Minister at the first meeting.
The implementation of strategies and plans on green growth and climate change adaptation at ministries and sectors, including contents on Vietnam’s commitments at COP 26, will be submitted to the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice shall work with the MoNRE and relevant ministries and sectors to develop a technical assistance project to call on the UK and development partners to support Vietnam in internalising its international commitments on climate change, including those at COP26.
The Ministry of Information and Communications is responsible for coordinating with relevant agencies to build a communications project, including setting up websites on green growth, green energy transformation, digital transformation and climate change.
The MoNRE - the standing body of the Steering Committee, will partner with the Government Office, member ministries and agencies in organising periodic and extraordinary meetings of the committee, firstly the third meeting.
The notice stated that it is necessary to continue to disseminate the point of view, raise the awareness of the importance and urgency of the implementation of commitments at COP 26, in connection with promoting extensive international integration and cooperation with Vietnam's strategic partner countries in order to attract more resources, especially in finance, technology, governance skills, and human resources training to serve economic recovery and development, the implementation of national green growth strategy and climate change adaptation./.