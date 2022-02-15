Environment Phong Nha-Ke Bang Park hoped to become central region’s biodiversity conservation centre The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has approved a project to support the work of wildlife rescue, conservation and release at the Center for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development in the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Environment Frost covers Fansipan Mountain peak in Lao Cai Frost covered the top of Fansipan Mountain, the highest peak in Indochina, in Sa Pa town, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai early on February 14, as the temperature dropped below 0 degree Celsius.

Environment New cold spell causes rains in northern region A new cold snap hit several northern mountainous areas in the early morning of February 13, and will spread to other places in the north and then some areas of the central region.

Environment Kien Giang moves to sustainably manage forests on Phu Quoc island The southern province of Kien Giang has basically finalised a plan on sustainable protection and management of forests in Phu Quoc National Park by 2030 and another to promote eco-tourism in local forests.