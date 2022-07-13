Vietnam considers strengthening ties with Laos top priority: top legislator
Vietnam and its National Assembly (NA) alway consider strengthening and developing the special solidarity with Laos a top priority, affirmed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while hosting visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on July 13.
The Vietnamese parliament is willing to exchange all-level delegations with its Lao counterpart, he noted.
The top legislator also expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao Party and State and with support by the Lao people and international friends, Laos will overcome its current difficulties and grow stronger.
Hue informed his guest that Vietnam is preparing for a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and 45th anniversary of the signing of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. The Lao Party and State leaders will be invited to the event, he said.
For his part, the Lao official expressed his impression with the results of the joint conference between the two NAs chaired by their chairmen, especially Hue’s sharing of experience on legal solutions to manage exchange rates, fiscal, and currency issues.
At the recent third session of the Lao NA, local legislators also suggested studying Vietnam’s measures to tackle economic difficulties for application in Laos, he said.
Thanking Hue for his sharing of solutions to stabilise the macro-economy, control inflation, and solve economic difficulties that Vietnam has implemented successfully, Sommad Pholsena said he would report the experience to the Lao Party and State leaders for study and application in his home country.
The Vietnamese NA leader took the occasion to invite Lao NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane and his spouse to visit Vietnam in an appropriate time in the future./.