A batch of Moderna vaccine donated by the US Government arrives in Hanoi (Photo: UNICEF Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always considers the US one of its top important partners, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s vice spokesperson Doan Khac Viet stated at the ministry’s regular press conference via videoconference on September 9.



Viet said since the two countries lifted their relationship to comprehensive partnership level in 2013, bilateral ties have developed with practical results in important areas, both bilaterally and multilaterally, bringing substantial benefits to the two countries’ people and enterprises and contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.



According to the vice spokesperson, under its external policy of independence, self-reliance, being ready to be a trustworthy partner to make active contributions to peace, stability and development in the region and the world, and following the principle of respecting independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime of each other, Vietnam always considers the US one of its top important partners.



He said the two countries’ leaders have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties, especially cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, national defence-security, settlement of post-war consequences, climate change response, education, health care, science and technology.



Once again, Vietnam sincerely thanks the US for its timely, effective and valuable support to the country in the fight against the pandemic, Viet said./.