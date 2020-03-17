Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in the region and the world.
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang unveiled the information on March 17 while answering a reporter’s query about the organisation of the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.
“We will issue a specific announcement after senior leaders make a decision,” Hang added.
The 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings were scheduled to take place in the central city of Da Nang from April 6-9.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) now consists of 10 member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.