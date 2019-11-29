Vietnam continues amazing run at SEA Games with 6-1 win over Laos
Nguyen Tien Linh scored a hattrick while Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Trong Hoang and Nguyen Quang Hai completed the scoreboard.
Vietnam scored very early in the 2nd minute and the players kept fighting until the end, with another goal right before the final whistle.
They took good control of the game, although a moment of distraction allowed Laos to score.
At the Monday games against Brunei, they earned a 6-0 victory.
Vietnam will play other teams of Group B, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand next month.
Their next game against Indonesia will be reported live from 7 p.m on Dec.1./.