Vietnam scored very early in the 2nd minute and the players kept fighting until the end, with another goal right before the final whistle.

They took good control of the game, although a moment of distraction allowed Laos to score.

At the Monday games against Brunei, they earned a 6-0 victory.

Vietnam will play other teams of Group B, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand next month.

Their next game against Indonesia will be reported live from 7 p.m on Dec.1./.

VNA