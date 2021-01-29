Vietnam continues to affirm leading role in Asia-Pacific: Russian journalist
Vietnam will continue to affirm its leading political position and economic role in the Asia-Pacific region, head of Russian News Agency TASS’ bureau in Vietnam Yuri Denisovych has said.
Denisovych, one of the foreign reporters who are covering the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi, made the statement in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent on the occasion of the country's important political event.
He also underlined efforts made to ensure full and efficient access to information about the congress. Of particular note, the VNA has launched a special website, at (https://daihoidang.vn/) that provides information and news on the congress in different forms and languages.
The website has helped him receive news on the event and additional information about the CPV’s history and the 12 previous Party Congresses, along with biographies of Vietnamese Party and State leaders, which are vital for his work.
As he has been living and working in Vietnam for years, Denisovych said he has witnessed various achievements of the countries in all spheres under the CPV’s leadership, including socio-economic development and external relations.
Head of Russian News Agency TASS’ bureau in Vietnam Yuri Denisovych, one of the foreign reporters who are covering the Congress (Photo courtesy of the journalist)Despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam was among a few countries posting positive economic growth as its GDP expanded 2.91 percent last year.
The nation was one of the 10 countries in the world posting the highest economic growth, with an annual average GDP growth rate of 5.9 percent in the past five years.
According to the World Health Organisation, Vietnam has been among countries that have effectively contained the spread of the pandemic, and offered assistance of face masks, medicine and medical supplies to other nations.
Denisovych also highly regarded Vietnam’s performance as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in 2020; as well as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.
Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the country hosted various summits in the form of videoconferences and prepared important documents on international cooperation, including one calling on the global community to stay united in the fight against COVID-19, said the Russian reporter.
Vietnam has obtained impressive progress in economic development and external affairs, while curbing the spread of COVID-19, thereby improving its role and prestige in the international arena, and affirming the CPV’s leadership which helps the country has taken the lead in Asia-Pacific.
“Vietnam has overcome all challenges and hardships thanks to the CPV’s judicious leadership as well as patriotism and high determination of Vietnamese people,” he stressed./.