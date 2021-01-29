Politics Vietnam’s economy after 35 years of “Doi Moi” After 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” process, Vietnam’s economic development has been nothing short of remarkable. The country has strived to be an example of ideal growth in the region and the world and has indeed posted significant results.

Politics Congratulation to Mongolian Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 28 sent a message of congratulations to Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on being approved as Prime Minister of Mongolia by the country’s Parliament.

Politics Messages of congratulations extended to 13th National Party Congress The communist parties of Canada, the US, Jordan and Sri Lanka have sent congratulatory messages to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which is being held in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.

Politics National Party Congress receives more greetings from communist parties The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has received congratulatory messages from the communist parties of Russia, France and India.