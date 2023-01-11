Business Vietnam emerging as RoK’s major importer of powdered milk Vietnam is emerging as a major importer of powdered milk from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that is facing low birth rate.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on January 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,604 VND/USD on January 11, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Japanese corporation pours 1.2 billion USD in Binh Duong’s urban projects A leader of southern province of Binh Duong has hailed the effective investment of Tokyu corporation of Japan in urban development in the province and suggested the corporation also invest in transport infrastructure.