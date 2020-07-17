Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnam contributes to ASEAN strategic relations with partners

Since its admission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has played an important role in coordinating cooperation mechanisms between ASEAN and its partners such as China, the US, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the EU, Australia and India.
  • ASEAN - US ministerial meeting, within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting and related meetings, Hanoi, July 22, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

  • ASEAN - China ministerial meeting, within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings, Hanoi, July 22, 2010. Vietnam assumes ASEAN Chair for 2010 (Photo: VNA)

  • President Nguyen Minh Triet addresses the second ASEAN-US Leaders' Meeting in New York, September 24, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

  • Heads of delegations to the 13th ASEAN-Japan Summit, within the framework of the 17th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, Hanoi, October 29, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of delegations pose at the 8th ASEAN-India Summit, Hanoi, October 30, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

  • Plenary session of the 7th East Asia Summit (EAS), within the framework of the 21st ASEAN Summit and related meetings, Phnom Penh (Cambodia), November 20, 2012 (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit, Thailand, November 4, 2019 (Photo: VNA)

  • The 6th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM +) opens in Bangkok, Thailand, November 18, 2019 (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh co-chairs and delivers a speech at the ASEAN-EU Ministerial Conference on COVID-19 in the framework of the events of the ASEAN Year 2020, March 20 (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung speaks at the 22nd ASEAN-India Senior Officials' Meeting, Hanoi, July 16 (Photo: VNA)

  • The ASEAN peacekeeping centres network (APCN) hosts a meeting under the theme of ‘Enhancing cooperation among APCN members in response to COVID-19 pandemic’ via video conference, Hanoi, July 16 (Photo: VNA)

