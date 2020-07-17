Vietnam contributes to ASEAN strategic relations with partners
ASEAN - US ministerial meeting, within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting and related meetings, Hanoi, July 22, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
ASEAN - China ministerial meeting, within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings, Hanoi, July 22, 2010. Vietnam assumes ASEAN Chair for 2010 (Photo: VNA)
President Nguyen Minh Triet addresses the second ASEAN-US Leaders' Meeting in New York, September 24, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
Heads of delegations to the 13th ASEAN-Japan Summit, within the framework of the 17th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, Hanoi, October 29, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of delegations pose at the 8th ASEAN-India Summit, Hanoi, October 30, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
Plenary session of the 7th East Asia Summit (EAS), within the framework of the 21st ASEAN Summit and related meetings, Phnom Penh (Cambodia), November 20, 2012 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit, Thailand, November 4, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
The 6th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM +) opens in Bangkok, Thailand, November 18, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh co-chairs and delivers a speech at the ASEAN-EU Ministerial Conference on COVID-19 in the framework of the events of the ASEAN Year 2020, March 20 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung speaks at the 22nd ASEAN-India Senior Officials' Meeting, Hanoi, July 16 (Photo: VNA)
The ASEAN peacekeeping centres network (APCN) hosts a meeting under the theme of ‘Enhancing cooperation among APCN members in response to COVID-19 pandemic’ via video conference, Hanoi, July 16 (Photo: VNA)