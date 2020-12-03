World Cambodia reviews outcome of 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on December 1, issued a press release on the outcome of the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting, taking into account progress in the sides’ cooperation, particularly their join efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control.

