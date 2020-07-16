Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) is signed between ASEAN member countries and China in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) within the framework of the 8th ASEAN Summit, November 4, 2002 (Photo: VNA)
Declaration of the 17th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam’s first term as rotating chair of the bloc, refers to East Sea issues and recognizes efforts in implementing the DOC, October 29, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam and other ASEAN members actively push forward negotiations between the bloc and China for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). In photo: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Vinh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 6th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the DOC in Suzhou city, Jiangsu province, China from September 14-15, 2013 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam and other ASEAN members actively push forward negotiations between the bloc and China for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). In photo: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 10th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the DOC in Chengdu city, China from October 19 to 21, 2015 (Photo: VNA)
Deput Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam attends the 12th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the DOC in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, June 9, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
The ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting adopts a joint statement on the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, Vientiane, Laos, July 25, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam led a delegation to attend the 14th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the implementation of the DOC in Guiyang city, China, May 18, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Foreign Ministers of ASEAN member countries and China officially approve a draft Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on building ASEAN-China Centre within the framework of ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting, August 6, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
ASEAN reaffirms commitments on maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability, resolving conflicts by peaceful measures, including adhering to legal and diplomatic protocols in line with international laws, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS) at the Joint Declaration of the 52nd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM-52) published in Bangkok on July 31, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Minister of National Defense General Ngo Xuan Lich affirms that disobedience of international laws, transcribing and applying preferential provisions only would result in suspicion and even tensions and conflicts among parties at ASEAN Defense Ministerial Meeting Plus (ADMM+) in Bangkok, Thailand from November 16 to 19 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chair of ASEAN 2020, stresses that all parties must be responsible, adhere to the rule of law, especially the UNCLOS 1982, resolving conflicts by peaceful measures and in line with international laws. He makes the statement at the 36th ASEAN Summit video confence on 26 June 2020 (Photo: VNA)