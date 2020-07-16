Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea

ASEAN reaffirms commitments on maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability, resolving conflicts by peaceful measures, including adhering to legal and diplomatic protocols in line with international laws, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS) at the Joint Declaration of the 52nd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM-52) published in Bangkok on July 31, 2019 (Photo: VNA)