Politics Draft Law on Defence, Security Industries and Industry Mobilisation discussed National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh chaired a meeting to discuss the draft Law on Defence, Security Industries and Industrial Mobilisation in Hanoi on February 21.

Politics Vietnam attends Singapore Airshow 2024 A delegation of the Ministry of National Defence, led by Lieutenant General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, is attending the Singapore Airshow 2024 from February 20-25.