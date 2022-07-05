Politics US Independence Day marked in HCM City A meeting was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 to mark the 246th anniversary of US Independence Day (July 4).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 5.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia enhance parliamentary collaboration Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 5 for a delegation from Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council (DPD) led by Chairperson of its Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation Sylviana Murin.

Politics Deputy PM hosts outgoing Danish Ambassador Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on July 5 hosted a reception for outgoing Ambassador of Denmark Højlund Christensen, speaking highly of the guest's contributions to bringing green projects to Vietnam.