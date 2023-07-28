ASEAN Vietnam always steps up ASEAN’s central role: Indian expert Over the course of its 28-year journey as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has proven to be a proactive, dynamic, responsible nation contributing to the common prosperity of the region, said an Indian expert.

World Singapore avoids technical recession in Q2 Singapore’s economy expanded by 0.3 % in the second quarter of 2023 from the previous three months, narrowly avoiding a technical recession or two consecutive quarters of contraction, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) reported.

World Lao Government to provide support to public, private sectors’ employees The Lao Government has agreed in principle to provide assistance to public workers with low incomes and raise the minimum wage for those in the private sector to support local residents in overcoming soaring inflation, according to local media.

ASEAN Malaysia expert stresses Vietnam’s role in regional peace, stability Since becoming a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has played an important role in the bloc’s development in all fields as well as in the maintenance of stability and peace in the region, including the East Sea, a Malaysian expert has said.