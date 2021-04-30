Politics Sympathy offered to Laos over COVID-19 resurgence Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc have sent a letter of sympathy to Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith over the resurgence of COVID-19 and the loss caused by the pandemic in Laos.

Politics Vietnam supports right to develop, use atomic energy for peaceful purposes Vice Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet on April 29 affirmed Vietnam’s support for the right to develop and use atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

Politics Vietnam consistently respects, ensures right to religious freedom Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of protecting and promoting human rights, respecting and ensuring the right to religious and belief freedom, which is clearly stipulated in the country’s Constitution and laws, and is enforced in reality, deputy spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Dang Hung Viet said.

Politics Parliamentary diplomacy helps raise Vietnam’s stature in int'l arena The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) has performed its duties well in all aspects, including parliamentary diplomacy, helping to raise Vietnam’s stature in the international arena and contributing to the country's development, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on April 29.