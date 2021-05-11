Vietnam conveys condolences to Afghanistan over terror attack at school
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has sent a message of condolences to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar over the recent school bombing attack in the country.
The bomb attack occurred outside a school in the Afghan capital city of Kabul on May 8, killing at least 52 people and injuring more than 100 others. (Photo: Reuters/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has sent a message of condolences to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar over the recent school bombing attack in the country.
The bomb attack occurred outside a school in the Afghan capital city of Kabul on May 8, killing at least 52 people and injuring more than 100 others./.