Politics NA Standing Committee’s 56th meeting slated for May 27 The 56th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi on May 27, according to a press release issued by the NA Office on May 26.

Politics People’s solidarity results in successful general elections May 23 marked an important milestone in Vietnam’s development when over 69 million voters cast ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term.

Politics Australia eyes comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his wish to elevate the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership during an online talk with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on May 25. ​

Politics Vietnamese, German foreign ministers hold phone talks Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on May 25, during which he affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to further promoting and deepening the strategic partnership with Germany.