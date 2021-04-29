Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held online talks with - Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held online talks with Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Rodolfo Solano Quirós on April 29 to discuss specific ways to strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



The two ministers agreed to facilitate the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels and regularly and flexibly maintain deputy ministerial-level political consultation mechanisms between the two foreign ministries.



They explored the possibility of negotiations on bilateral cooperation agreements, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, and also considered expanding cooperation in climate change response, agriculture, green energy, maritime navigation, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.



The Costa Rican Minister congratulated Vietnam on adopting effective measures against COVID-19 and maintaining economic growth.



Both sides agreed to update information on the pandemic in each country, and to step up international cooperation efforts, including the effective production and distribution of vaccines.



On regional and global issues, they pledged to work closely together and offer mutual support at the UN and multilateral and inter-regional forums, including the Forum for East Asia - Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC).



The Vietnamese side lauded Costa Rica for enhancing economic and trade ties with the region via institutions such as ASEAN, APEC, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)./.

VNA