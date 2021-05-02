Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists among Asia’s top 100: Singapore magazine Five Vietnamese scientists have been named in the 2021 edition of Asian Scientist 100, an annual listing of the brilliant scientific talents in the region by the Asian Scientist magazine of Singapore.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Russia promote AI cooperation The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg on April 28 organised a teleconference on cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in artificial intelligence (AI).

Sci-Tech Da Nang tops ICT Index for 12th straight year The central city of Da Nang has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 12th consecutive year.

Sci-Tech Start-up grows as trend among college students Start-up has become a trend among youngsters with driving ambition. Some, though still in college, have started their business out of their actual studies.