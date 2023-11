If materials that meet green building standards are selected and used during the construction process, it will promote production development, increase demand, and create motivation to develop green production and green consumption, he added.In operating green buildings, managers and users also have awareness and skills to use the equipment and utilities and be aware of the responsibility to protect the environment, reduce waste, and change behaviour to live a greener style.Green buildings have contributed to reducing emissions, increasing the local environmental protection index and the score in evaluating and classifying urban areas./.