Vietnam creates favourable conditions for Hana Bank’s long-term investment: Deputy PM
The Vietnamese Government is always willing to create favourable conditions for Korean businesses, including Hana Financial Group and Hana Bank, to invest and do long-term business in Vietnam in the spirit of harmonious benefit and risk sharing, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has said.
Khai made the statement while receiving CEO of Hana Bank Park Sung-ho in Hanoi on April 27, adding that the bank is a key strategic partner of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).
Vietnam wants to enhance cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) – its top partner in many fields – to extensively and practically deepen the bilateral ties across sectors, particularly economy, trade, and investment, Khai affirmed.
According to the Deputy PM, Vietnam’s economic achievements despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were partly contributed by the domestic and foreign business communities, including the Korean bank.
For his part, Park informed his host on the Hana Bank’s contribution of 40 billion VND (1.74 million USD) to join hands with the BIDV to carry out social welfare programmes in Vietnam.
He hoped that the relationship between the two banks will be elevated to a strategic partnership that will become a model in the Vietnam-RoK economic collaboration and contribute to the development of the bilateral relations.
Thanking the bank for its contribution to social security activities in Vietnam, the Deputy PM expected that the Hana Bank will expand its investment in Vietnam, not only in banking but also in other sectors.
He suggested the Hana Bank frankly discuss with Vietnamese partners and authorities, such as the State Bank of Vietnam, to find out solutions to deal with difficulties and obstacles if any.
As the year 2022 marks the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties, Khai hoped that the Hana Financial Group and the Hana Bank, together with the BIDV, would hold meaningful activities to contribute to the deepening of relations between the two nations./.