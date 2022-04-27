Business Over 1.28 billion USD in FDI channeled into HCM City in 4 months Ho Chi Minh City lured 1.28 billion USD worth of foreign investment in the first fourth months of 2022, an annual rise of 12.18 percent, reported the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business HCM City’s economy stages vigorous recovery Ho Chi Minh City’s economy is rebounding strongly, raising confidence among people and businesses, heard a recent meeting on local socio-economic situation.

Business Moody's upgrades SeABank's basic credit assessment Moody's announced it would raise the baseline credit assessment (BCA) from B2 to B1 for Southeast Asia Commercial JS Bank (SeABank) in the 2022 rating review period.