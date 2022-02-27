Vietnam, Croatia explore economic, tourism cooperation potential
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao recently had working sessions with Croatian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matušić and State Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Tonči Glavina.
The meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao and State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Tourism and Sports Tonči Glavina (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao recently had working sessions with Croatian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matušić and State Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Tonči Glavina.
Talking to State Secretary Frano Matušić, Thao thanked the Croatian Government and people for their COVID-19 vaccine donation to Vietnam.
The ambassador proposed the two countries resume all-level mutual visits and enhance cooperation at international forums and organisations so as to capitalise on the advantages created by the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to increase bilateral trade. She also called on Croatia to support and ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) early while completing the legal framework for bilateral trade and investment.
Both sides shared the view that there remains much room for cooperation between Vietnam and Croatia.
The Southeast Asian nation boasts numerous advantages in terms of agricultural and fishery products, apparel, leather - footwear, electronic devices, tourism, and labour supply that can meet the European country’s demand. Meanwhile, the Croatian Government’s support for the EU’s recognition of Vietnam’s “COVID-19 vaccine passport” will facilitate exchange, mutual understanding, and cooperation between their businesses and peoples.
For his part, Matušić highly valued the potential for economic and trade partnerships, expressing his hope that his country’s seaports will be a gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter the Central European market.
He affirmed that Croatia attaches importance to promoting the traditional friendship with Vietnam, and asked the two foreign ministries to carry out a political consultation soon to discuss measures for increasing people-to-people exchange, especially between young people of the countries.
Croatia is set to become a member of the Schengen Area in late 2022 and the Eurozone in early 2023, which will create favourable conditions for the countries’ businesses and people to enhance collaboration, Matušić added.
At the meeting with State Secretary Tonči Glavina, Thao said she hopes the two sides will assist each other’s tourism promotion and facilitate exchange and cooperation between their businesses and people.
She also suggested stronger cooperation and sharing of experience in tourism, a strong sector of both countries.
Glavina voiced his hope that Vietnam will support and take part in activities organised by Croatia when this country serves as a member of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)’s Executive Council for 2021 - 2025 and the Chair of the UNWTO Committee on Tourism and Sustainability for 2021 - 2023.
He noted Croatia is ready to share its experience in safe and sustainable tourism reopening with Vietnam, adding that it served about 4,000 Vietnamese tourists in 2019 and wishes to welcome more in order to reinforce bilateral friendship and cooperation./.