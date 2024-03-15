Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (L) and State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Labour , Pension System, Family and Social Policy Ivan Vidis (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 14 held a working session with State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Labour, Pension System, Family and Social Policy Ivan Vidis to discuss the potential of labour cooperation between the two countries as part of her working visit to the European country.



Briefing Vidis on Vietnam's socio-economic landscape, Hang highlighted the potential and strength of Vietnam's labour force. With 53% of Vietnam's 100 million people falling within the working-age range, she presented Vietnam as a promising source of qualified labour for Croatia.



Vietnam expects to collaborate with Croatia in vocational training to equip Vietnamese workers with the skills necessary to meet the European Union (EU) standards, she said.



Vidis, for his part, agreed to boost bilateral labour and vocational training cooperation.



He noted that despite having around 200,000 foreign workers, constituting 6% of the population, 80% of Croatia's economic sectors still face labour shortages. Croatia, he explained, aims to attract skilled and legal foreign workers, and Vietnam is seen as a potential partner in this effort.



To facilitate this partnership, Vidis highlighted Croatia's policies that allow work permits and contracts for foreigners for up to three years, ensuring their rights are protected on par with local workers.



Both sides pledged to step up labour cooperation, including continuing to facilitate direct cooperation between businesses from both countries. They will initiate negotiations to build a legal framework through the signing of a bilateral agreement.



The guest also further expressed his intention to visit Vietnam next year to conduct surveys./.