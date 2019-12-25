Vietnam – crucial market of LIXIL in Asia Pacific
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam is one of the most important markets of LIXIL in Asia Pacific because of growing middle class in the nation, said Masahiko Hiramoto – General Director of LIXIL Vietnam – a subsidiary of Japan's Lixil Group.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Japan, Hiramoto said his firm has operated in Vietnam since 1996 with brands such as INAX, American Standard, GROHE and TOSTEM.
It is the leading enterprise in Vietnam in providing sanitary ware, tiles and construction materials for civil, commercial and public works, he said.
LIXIL has 10 factories that specialize in products related to water technology, and one housing technology factory in Vietnam, he said.
It also owns three official showrooms across the country, along with an extensive distribution system with more than 8,000 distributors and retailers throughout Vietnam, he added.
Hiramoto also mentioned difficulties facing his firm, saying that one of those being counterfeit goods.
He said Vietnamese consumers should buy LIXIL’s products at its authorized agents./.