Politics HCM City cooperates with Cuba in various fields A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visited the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and several establishments in Havana on August 22 (local time).

Politics Japan’s Komeito party leader highlights prospects of cooperation with Vietnam Chief Representative of Japan’s Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo talked about his country’s cooperation with Vietnam and the development prospects for the time ahead, during a press meeting in Hanoi on August 23.

Politics Vietnam, US work together in settling war consequences Colonel Le Dinh Vu, Deputy Director of the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Military Science and head of the office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences, held a working session with a visiting delegation from the US Senate Committee on Appropriations in Hanoi on August 23.

