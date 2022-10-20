Politics NA Council for Ethnic Affairs convenes fifth session Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly attended the fifth plenary session of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs in Hanoi on October 19.

Politics National Assembly’s 4th session opens The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its 4th session in Hanoi on October 20.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics UNDP always attaches importance to cooperation with Vietnam The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) always attaches importance to cooperation with Vietnam, stated UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi as she presented her letter of credentials to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi on October 19.