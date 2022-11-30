Vietnam, Cuba intensify judicial cooperation
The two ministers sign a Letter of Intent on the development of a technical assistance project for the Cuban ministry (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long is paying a working visit to Cuba starting November 28, with an aim to deepen bilateral cooperation in legal and judicial affairs.
During his stay, Long held talks with his Cuban counterpart Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez, during which they expressed their satisfaction with cooperation results of the two agencies, and agreed on specific joint activities, including the effective implementation of a collaboration programme for 2022-2023 signed during President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Cuba in September 2021, and the application of information technology in carry out cooperation activities.
Long said that on the basis of the minutes of the 39th session of the Vietnam - Cuba inter-governmental committee on economic, scientific and technical cooperation, the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice is preparing a document for a project to provide technical assistance to the Cuban counterpart in building and perfecting the legal system to implement the 2019 constitution.
The two ministers also agreed to continue to sign and implement the cooperation programme for the coming period in order to implement the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two ministries in 2013 effectively and substantively.
They then signed a Letter of Intent on the development of a technical assistance project for the Cuban ministry.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese minister presented the insignia for the cause of justice - the highest form of commendation under the authority of the Vietnamese Minister of Justice - for three officials of the Cuban ministry: namely Minister Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez, President of the National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC) and former Deputy Justice Minister Lilian María Hernández, and head of the Department of International Relations Antonio Israel Ybarra, for their contributions to strengthening and developing bilateral cooperation in legal and judicial affairs.
Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long (R) pays courtesy visit to Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz (Photo: VNA)At his meeting with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Minister Long expressed his hope that the PM and Cuban Party and State leaders will maintain their support for cooperation between the two ministries.
The Cuban PM proposed that the two countries promote comprehensive collaboration in the fields of economics, trade, law and justice, affirming that he always supports and creates favourable conditions for bilateral cooperation.
During his visit to Cuba, Long also had meetings with leaders of the Supreme People's Court of Cuba, the Supreme Procuracy of Cuba, and met with Secretary General of the National Assembly and the Council of State of Cuba Homero Acosta Álvarez./.