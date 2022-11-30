Politics Vietnamese, Thai localities foster cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of Thailand’s Udon Thani province Wanchai Kongkasem exchanged views on economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the demand for collaboration between their localities in their recent working session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Buddhism upholds fine values, joins in national construction: PM Since its introduction into Vietnam, Buddhism has integrated into the Vietnamese social life and become an important element in the national culture, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said in a reception for a delegation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) after the success of the 9th National Buddhist Congress on November 29. ​

Politics Hanoi, Berlin seek ways to bolster cooperation A Hanoi delegation led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen has visited Germany, aiming to boost the friendship and cooperation with Berlin.