Business Banking industry takes on economic challenges Economic difficulties are on the shoulders of the banking industry as it has to stabilise the macro-economy, control inflation, and support economic growth and businesses, experts have said.

Business HCM City, Cuba partner in agricultural development Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba have vowed to enhance agricultural cooperation, especially in sharing experience in hi-tech agricultural production and farm produce processing.

Business Apple to open first online store in Vietnam on May 18 Apple announced on May 12 that it will open its first online store in Vietnam on May 18 in a bid to boost operations in emerging markets.

Business Up to 551 million poultry heads raised for meat, eggs across Vietnam Vietnam is one of the countries with the largest total poultry population in the world, with up to 551.4 million heads being raised across the country in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year rise of 2.4%.