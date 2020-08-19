Health Disinfectant allocated from reserves to Quang Nam, Health Ministry Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to allocate disinfectant from the national reserves to help ministries, sectors and localities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Health One former COVID-19 patient dies due to serious chronic diseases Patient 418, who had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 four times on August 4, 10, 11 and 12, died on August 12 due to complications of chronic renal failure at the Hue Central Hospital, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on August 18.

Health Vietnam reports six new COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries Vietnam reported six more COVID-19 cases from 6:00 to 18:00 on August 18, including four community infections in the central city of Da Nang and two imported cases.

Health Additional 29 COVID-19 patients given all-clear Twenty-nine more COVID-19 patients who were treated in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and central Da Nang city were declared to be clear of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on August 18.