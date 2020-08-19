Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to intensify medical cooperation
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 18 with Cuban experts to boost medical cooperation between the two countries.
The working session between Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don and Cuban experts (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 18 with Cuban experts to boost medical cooperation between the two countries.
Deputy Director of the Vietnam Military Medicine University Maj. Gen. Prof. Dr. Hoang Van Luong said that while Cuban experts were quarantined in early August after entering Vietnam in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, the university organised virtual working sessions between Vietnamese and Cuban medical experts on disease prevention and control measures in the two countries, Cuba’s plan of action to contain the pandemic, COVID-19 treatment drugs manufactured by Cuba as well as the country’s diagnosis system.
After they finished their medical quarantine period as regulated, from August 11-18, the experts were invited to visit the university’s units, centres and hospital to exchange opinions on the possibility of cooperation in research and technology transfer.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don, who is also head of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said that the Cuban experts’ working visit to Vietnam manifests the special traditional friendship between the two countries in general and the two defence ministries in particular.
He suggested both sides continue exchanging experience in treatment and prevention of COVID-19 and other newly-emerging diseases.
Don also affirmed that the Ministry of National Defence will create all favourable conditions to help Cuban experts fulfil their assigned tasks.
Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera said that Cuba is willing to share its experience in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology and boost technology transfer with Vietnam and help train the country’s experts./.