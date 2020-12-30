Business Differences between UKVFTA and EVFTA Although the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) inherits basic contents from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), there remain differences between the two deals, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in the UK Nguyen Canh Cuong.

Business Vietnam develops high-quality coffee The national project on developing high-quality coffee has helped businesses and farmers apply technologies in farming, cope with climate change, reduce production costs and improve economic efficiency in coffee production, heard a conference held in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on December 29.

Business EVNGENCO 2’s equitisation plan approved The Prime Minister has signed a decision approving an equitisation plan designed for the Power Generation Corporation 2 (EVNGENCO 2), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Business Quang Ninh’s industrial sector posts expansion of 11.98 percent The industrial sector of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh enjoyed a year-on-year growth of 11.98 percent in 2020, according to figures revealed by the provincial statistics office on December 29.