Hanoi (VNA) - The 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic relations was celebrated on December 2 (1960 - 2020), with the special amity filled with outstanding milestones in mutual support, from Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence to the two nations’ current fight against COVID-19.

Assessing the long-standing relationship, Vu Trung My, deputy head of the Department for the Middle East, Africa and Latin America under the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, said the ties, as leader Fidel Castro once said, have “no precedent in international relations” and are being constantly cultivated and developed in all respects, reaping significant achievements and demonstrating the affection between and the steadfast revolutionary stance of the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Cuba.



These contributed to the revolutionary cause and the building of socialism in each country, My added.



During Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification, the Cuban Party, State and people put themselves out for their Vietnamese peers. In his trip to Vietnam’s newly-liberated region in central Quang Tri province in mid-September 1973, then First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Prime Minister Fidel Castro, said: “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood.”

Fidel Castro and Prime Minister Pham Van Dong at a meeting on September 15, 1973, in Quang Tri, which was held to welcome the Cuban leader. (Photo: VNA)

He was the first and only foreign leader to visit the area, despite the geographical distance and the dangers of war. His presence was a great source of encouragement for Vietnamese soldiers and the people to press ahead with their fight for the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification.



Cuba also helped Vietnam during this period by providing human resources training and sugar and medical aid, as well as upgrading the Ho Chi Minh Trail and other routes in central Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue provinces, for the transportation of personnel and materials from North Vietnam to the southern battlefield.



As the two countries have focused on building socialism, Cuba has continued its comprehensive support for Vietnam via maintaining scientific and technological cooperation, funding the construction of production facilities, and supplying crop varieties and breeds, among other things.



When Vietnam embarked on its renewal process and Cuba entered the most difficult period of the Cuban Revolution, Vietnam assisted its friend, reflecting its solidarity, friendship, and faithful support for the righteous revolution.



Through several projects, Vietnam gradually helped Cuba gain food security. Much later, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese people donated necessary medical equipment and cash to support Cuba’s pandemic control and prevention work. In turn, Cuba sent experienced doctors to Vietnam, adding to the country’s medical workforce.



My said that as the world is changing rapidly, the fortification of the special friendship is suitable with the needs of both nations during their protection of national independence and territorial sovereignty as well as national construction.



In the time to come, the two sides will work to take the bilateral relationship forward, with the two parties’ ties at its core. Close coordination will also cover the fields of defence, security, external relations, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.



Nguyen Hai Minh, head of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee’s international department, attached importance to educating the younger generations about the Vietnam - Cuba traditional friendship, especially amid complex global developments.



A series of educational activities were held to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, including an online quiz on ties and a painting contest for children on the Vietnam - Cuba solidarity, which received more than 1 million entries.

Paintings of the contest on display. (Photo: VNA)



Minh said the two countries’ youth unions plan to expand cooperation in experience exchange, to increase young people’s engagement in new-style rural area building, socio-economic development, bio-technology, and tourism.



Exchanges among young doctors, journalists, and overseas students are also necessary, he said./.