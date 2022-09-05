Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Culinary Culture Festival 2022 will be organised from September 23-25 this year at Cua Viet tourist site in central province of Quang Tri’s Gio Linh district.



The event aims to promote Vietnam's impressive cultural space with about 100 booths popularising specialties of the northern, central and southern regions. It also contributes to honouring the diversity and uniqueness of the Vietnamese cuisine in general and that in the central region in particular, as part of reopening tourism activities in the new normal.



The opening ceremony will be held on September 23 evening, including performances by artists across the country as well as culinary promotion activities.

The quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine will be performed by renowned chefs. They will demonstrate not cooking techniques but also the values of each dish and drink./.