World Customs Organisation Secretary-General Kunio Mikuriya speaks at the opening of Technology Conference and Exhibition of the World Customs Organisation 2023 which is underway in Hanoi. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Customs has proactively strived to make changes in line with World Customs Organisation (WCO)’s recommendations and standards in harmonising and simplifying customs procedures, according to WCO Secretary-General Kunio Mikuriya.

With the current generation of talented young people, the Vietnamese customs sector can develop even stronger, he told the press on October 10 on the sideline of the Technology Conference and Exhibition of the World Customs Organisation 2023 which is underway in Hanoi.

Technology is a very important part, especially in the current context of global trade development, Mikuriya said, suggesting that Vietnam should attach importance to personnel training and development alongside technology, making humans the centre of development.

WCO is providing technological support to help customs agencies fulfil their tasks, facilitating trade while ensuring trade security, he said.

It will continue to work with customs authorities to develop standards to harmonise customs procedures around the world, Mikuriya went on, elaborating that people will be the focal point of development. Human is the most valuable resource, he stressed.

The WCO Secretary General held that the event serves as a venue for parties to introduce their experiences in applying technology in their countries, as well as existing products being adopted in the customs sector. Thus, Vietnam Customs will have many opportunities to learn about what other customs agencies around the world are doing, to be able to self-assess and apply possible solutions to improve the quality of human resource training and vice versa, it can also share its good experiences.

Regarding fostering the young generation of customs experts, he said WCO is ready to support the Vietnamese Customs sector in this regard, adding that the government’s strategy relating to digital transformation should be applied to the customs sector. /.