The Vietnam Cycle 2017 to open in Hanoi (Source: VNA)

- The Vietnam Cycle 2017 expo will take place at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from November 16-19.The 150-booth exhibition is expected to attract 50 major manufacturers from France, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and Vietnam.Organisers noted that the event will give a boost to the trend of riding bicycles and promoting green energy in big cities today.It is also an opportunity for Vietnamese manufacturers to promote trade linkages and seek domestic and international partners and distributors while enhancing brand identification and connecting enterprises and Vietnamese consumers.A seminar on bikes and a cycle fashion show will be organised. Visitors can also experience new lines of bicycles during the exhibition.Vietnam Cycle 2017 is organised by Vinexad and the Vietnam Auto Motorcycle and Bicycle Association (VAMOBA), under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the National Traffic Safety Committee.Last year, the event drew 10,000 foreign and domestic visitors. Over 400 bicycles were sold and 47 contracts were signed during the exhibition.-VNA