Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics FM receives Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of Vatican Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception on April 9 for Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations who is on a visit to the country.

Politics Cooperation between agencies of Vietnamese, Chinese legislatures promoted Head of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh had a working session with Chairman of the Deputies Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Guo Zhenhua in Beijing on April 9 within the framework of the official visit to China by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Mozambique over shipwreck Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 9 cabled a message of condolences to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi over a shipwreck off the northern coast of Mozambique that left more than 100 people dead and missing.