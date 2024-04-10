Vietnam, Czech Republic boast huge cooperation potential: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam (left) and President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová. (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) – Vietnam and the Czech Republic have huge potential to bolster cooperation, especially the fields of their strengths and demands such as education-training, skilled human resources training, renewable energy, and green transition, Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam has said.
In a recent courtesy visit to President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Nam thanked the chamber and its leader for supporting efforts to deepen the Vietnam – Czech Republic relations.
He proposed the Czech chamber and Adamová to urge the European Council (EC) to remove the "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood at the earliest so as to back the sector’s sustainable development.
The diplomat also expressed his hope that Adamová will support the establishment of a Vietnamese cultural centre in Prague, and continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese people so that they are able to better integrate into the host society as well as uphold their role as a bridge to promote the friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.
Adamová, for her part, spoke highly of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including the robust parliamentary ties, adding the enhanced delegation exchanges at the high level affirmed their political resolve and efforts to elevate the bilateral ties to a new high.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)There is plenty room for the two countries to step up collaboration in economy-trade-investment, culture and tourism, she said, expressing her hope that a direct air route will be opened soon to promote bilateral trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.
She also hailed the contributions by the Vietnamese community to the local socio-economic development, and affirmed that the Czech Parliament, Government, and people are proud of the decision that recognises the community as an ethnic minority group of the country.
On the basis of sound political relations, she recommended the two countries boost parliamentary diplomatic cooperation, particularly enhancing cooperation mechanisms and dialogues between committees and friendship parliamentarians’ groups, as well as work closely and support each other at regional and international forums like the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP)./.