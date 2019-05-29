At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan discussed measures to bolster Vietnam-Czech Republic economic cooperation with President of the Czech Confederation of Industry and Transport Jaroslav Hanak in Prague on May 28.The meeting was held following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to the European country in April, which saw the signing of several economic deals, as the two nations are making preparations for activities to commemorate the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (1950-2020).The Vietnamese diplomat spoke highly of the sound cooperation between the two countries’ agencies and the Vietnamese Embassy and the Czech Confederation of Industry and Transport in particular.He noted that the two countries will hold various events to celebrate the 70th year of diplomatic ties, notably an official visit to Vietnam of Czech PM Andrej Babis slated for 2020.Tuan voiced his hope that the Czech Confederation of Industry and Transport will continue to cooperate with Vietnamese agencies to launch bilateral economic-trade cooperation agreements and arrange the Vietnam visit of the Czech leader.Echoing his guest’s views, Hanak said the organisation of a business forum during visit of the Vietnamese PM to the Czech Republic has greatly strengthened connection between the countries’ firms, and created leverage for bilateral economic-trade collaboration.He informed that delegations from Czech ministries and sectors will visit Vietnam to discuss cooperation possibilities in many fields, including environment and energy. Notably, the Czech Minister of the Environment is set to visit Vietnam later this year to implement cooperation in water management and waste treatment.-VNA